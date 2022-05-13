×

South Africa

Flood-hit Durban school saved from closure by private college

13 May 2022 - 12:38
A Durban primary school was facing closure after being hit by floods, until a private higher education college lent a hand.
Image: Supplied

A private higher education college has saved a severely flood-damaged Durban primary school from permanently shutting its doors to its nearly 1,000 pupils.

Mancosa, a Durban-based institution which specialises in distance learning, decided to spearhead a rehabilitation project after the Dr Macken Mistry Primary School in Newlands East was hit by the floods which caused more than R3m damage.

The school was in a quandary as it lacked the financial resources for a major clean-up until Mancosa stepped in.

Principal Pompey Sukool said most amenities and facilities were wrecked, including electrical appliances.

“The 20 classrooms and tuck-shop were submerged and damage has been estimated at R3m,” he said.

“The water rose to the ceiling and thick mud entered all the classrooms and offices.”

Sukool said the school was grateful to Mancosa “for saving the school from permanently closing”.

Prof Magnate Ntombela, head of Mancosa, said: “Ours is a caring institution that has positioned itself as an enduring organisation that plays an important role in its local communities and economies.

“When communities, especially schools, are in distress, Mancosa works with like-minded partners to lend a hand in a targeted response to ease the hardships. 

“These kinds of initiatives stay true to the testament of the Yusuf Karodia Foundation, which is focused on promoting a brighter future through participation in initiatives in education, new venture creation and supported welfare,” said Ntombela.

Sukool said the institution facilitated cleaning and provided a new alarm system, Wi-Fi, office furniture, a computer and printer and new doors.

He said the school should be fully functional by Monday.

