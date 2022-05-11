Toyota says no flood-damaged vehicles will make it into the retail chain

Toyota SA will scrap all vehicles damaged during the floods at its Prospecton plant so that they don’t make it into the retail chain.

The company said on Wednesday it is likely to lose about 45,000 units in production, “but has been encouraged by a series of small gains in its recovery process”.

About 12% of the 4,596 completed units on site had no damage and could be sold.

The south Durban plant suffered extensive damage during the floods a month ago, forcing Toyota SA to suspend operations.

CEO and president Andrew Kirby said the company is implementing “a careful and systematic phased plan to return the facility to working condition”.

It has resumed operations of its export line of catalytic converters and will, in the next few days, open the Hino assembly line.