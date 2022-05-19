×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

AfriForum goes to court to challenge five-year driving licence renewal

19 May 2022 - 18:56 By TimesLIVE
AfriForum says it is filing court papers to challenge the requirement that driving licence cards must be renewed every five years.
AfriForum says it is filing court papers to challenge the requirement that driving licence cards must be renewed every five years.
Image: Denis Droppa

AfriForum said on Thursday it was filing court papers to review and set aside the requirement that driving licence cards must be renewed every five years.

“AfriForum demands a declaratory order that the National Road Traffic Act regulations, to the extent that it limits the renewal period for driving licence cards to five years, are (beyond the legal power), unreasonable, arbitrary and vague.

“The application further seeks a declaratory order that motorists cannot by law be penalised or fined for not being in possession of a renewed driving licence card as no such penalty exists,” AfriForum said in a statement

It said substantial legal grounds exist for its application to succeed.

It said the National Road Traffic Act and regulations are too vague to be workable. AfriForum said the legislation does not clearly distinguish between a “driving licence” and a “driving licence card”.

“It neither explicitly states that motorists must apply for new licence cards upon expiry. It does not even state that it is a crime to drive with an expired licence card - nor does it prescribe any fines, penalties or sanctions.”

AfriForum said the legislation was not clear, concise or internally harmonious enough to enable the general public to know with a degree of certainty what is expected of them.

“Furthermore, the legislation is ultra vires. In other words, the government cannot punish members of the public if it cannot clearly show what law is being transgressed. Any such punishment amounts to a violation of rights,” said Reiner Duvenage, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Frustrated motorists fear fines as they miss licence renewal deadline

Some motorists who could not renew their driving licences on deadline day are worried that they will get fines as of Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

Government must not start a war with citizens, warns Outa

An estimated 1-million drivers could on Friday potentially become the target of “overzealous” traffic police seeking a quick bribe, says the ...
News
1 month ago

Gauteng residents spend at least an hour getting to destinations during peak hours: survey

Many Gauteng residents spend at least an hour reaching their destinations while travelling during peak hours. Others sit in traffic even longer.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  5. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student