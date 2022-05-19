WATCH LIVE | Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court to fight impeachment
19 May 2022 - 09:10
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returns to court on Thursday to fight impeachment proceedings against her.
The Western Cape High Court is hearing the matter of the Public Protector of SA v The Speaker of the National Assembly and 16 others.
LISTEN | 'Conflicted Ramaphosa can’t suspend Mkhwebane,' Mpofu argues in impeachment case
