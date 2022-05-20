'Unpredictable' sardines may be swimming their way to KwaZulu-Natal

The sardines may be on their way to KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board acting head of operations Greg Thompson said on Friday the activity along the Eastern Cape coastline was an indication that sardines could appear soon. However, the tiny fish are known to be unpredictable.

A sardine observation flight was conducted on Thursday.

“From Virginia to Port Edward, all is still fairly quiet, apart from a few bottlenose and a few scattered gannets. The water visibility is still discoloured in many areas, which does hamper spotting,” Thompson said.

“The area between Mzamba and Grosvenor was also quiet, but as we got to Lupatana there were two groups of common dolphin about 1km off shore, charging north. Each group consisted of about 400 animals. The Waterfall Bluff area was also quiet with just a few gannets scattered in the area.

“When we got to Mbotyi, we started seeing the first signs of sardine-related activity with about 600 common dolphin spread out in small groups all the way through to Poenskop, just north of Port St Johns. Here we came across a moderate to fresh off-shore cross-wind that made it extremely difficult to spot activity.