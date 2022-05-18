×

South Africa

Durban beaches still closed as city battles sewage pollution

18 May 2022 - 16:57
Durban's beaches, popular with locals and visitors alike, remain closed. File Photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Durban residents have been warned to stay away from beaches and not drink water from “unreliable sources” as the city continues to address pollution as a result of flood-damaged infrastructure.

The eThekwini municipality said on Wednesday that all beaches remain closed “until further notice”.

“In the interests of public health, all beaches across the municipality remain closed until further notice. Communities are advised to avoid swimming, fishing, recreational and sporting activities, as well as traditional activities with water in rivers and streams,” said the municipality.

River systems flagged as pollution hot spots due to pollution from sewer overflows or damaged and washed-away sewer lines include Mbokodweni, Umhlanga, Umbilo, Umlaas, Umhlatuzana, Umdloti, oThongathi, Ohlanga, Isipingo, Umkhumbane, Palmiet, Umgeni, Wewe, Umhlangane, Toti, and Umkomaas rivers.

“However, the public is warned that other river systems leading to or off these systems are also regarded as unsafe.”

The municipality said it was monitoring water quality in rivers and beaches through sampling and field surveys.

TimesLIVE

