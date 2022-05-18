Durban beaches still closed as city battles sewage pollution

Durban residents have been warned to stay away from beaches and not drink water from “unreliable sources” as the city continues to address pollution as a result of flood-damaged infrastructure.

The eThekwini municipality said on Wednesday that all beaches remain closed “until further notice”.

“In the interests of public health, all beaches across the municipality remain closed until further notice. Communities are advised to avoid swimming, fishing, recreational and sporting activities, as well as traditional activities with water in rivers and streams,” said the municipality.

River systems flagged as pollution hot spots due to pollution from sewer overflows or damaged and washed-away sewer lines include Mbokodweni, Umhlanga, Umbilo, Umlaas, Umhlatuzana, Umdloti, oThongathi, Ohlanga, Isipingo, Umkhumbane, Palmiet, Umgeni, Wewe, Umhlangane, Toti, and Umkomaas rivers.