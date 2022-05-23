Has SA entered a new phase of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Recent confirmed cases of Covid-19 show SA appears to have entered a new phase of the pandemic, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The NICD found the increase in cases have been largely driven by two offspring — known as the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages — of the Omicron variant first identified in SA late last year.

“In this new phase, high population level immunity in SA likely means in the absence of a new, more severe variant, future spikes in infections are unlikely to result in large increases in hospitalisation and deaths,” said the NICD.