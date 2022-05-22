Incidentally...
To have your identity stolen is traumatic — so is having no identity at all
Movements such as Operation Dudula make life even worse for the countless number of people in SA who, through no fault of their own, have no ID document
22 May 2022 - 00:00
Identity theft does not seem to be quite such a big deal any more. Either that or it has become so commonplace that it no longer warrants the attention of reporters...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.