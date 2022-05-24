10,000 trainees, 4,000 public order cops to be added to fight crime: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said this year’s budget vote for the police service is dedicated to rebuilding and strengthening community relations in the fight against crime.

Part of the rebuilding and strengthening includes channelling adequate resources and manpower to police stations to ensure that the fight against crime is effective and efficient in winning public confidence in policing.

Apart from a 10,000 intake of new trainees this year, the police will prioritise spending on public order policing to respond effectively to unrest by adding 4,000 members.

Cele made these remarks in parliament on Tuesday as he presented budget votes for this financial year for the SA Police Service (R100.695bn), the independent police investigative directorate (R357m) and the department of the civilian secretariat for police service (R150m).