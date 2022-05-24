Poverty, corruption could lead to more unrest similar to July's: Gungubele

One such area was the level of secrecy under which SSA was operating which, among others, led to theft of state resources in the agency. He said they have worked around the clock to uncover corruption and misconduct in the agency in the past two years which has led to arrests and convictions of a number of people.

“In the previous financial year, we finalised 11 disciplinary cases and this year we have already finalised three of these. Nine disciplinary investigations or hearings are in progress and we hope to finalise them before the end of the quarter. A lot still needs to be done including following up on the issues that emanated from the evidence at the Zondo commission,” Gungubele said.

“Our collaboration with the investigative directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority has ensured that we cast the net wider in our efforts to hold people to account. The forensic investigators (Lekwa Forensic Services) are now investigating 26 cases within the agency. We are also encouraged by the work that is being undertaken by our forensic investigation capacity and are determined that we will succeed in this regard.

“In this financial year, we will put more resources towards the fight against corruption, including strengthening partnerships with fraternal law-enforcement authorities. Our march towards a clean, responsible and corruption-free SSA is unrelenting and we are confident that we will regain our status as the custodian of national security in this country.”

Gungubele told parliament that the bill which will allow for the establishment of a domestic arm of SSA to focus on counterintelligence and domestic intelligence has been finalised and is expected to be submitted to parliament in September.

The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill will make way for the establishment of a foreign service to focus on intelligence-gathering and the re-establishment of the South African National Academy of Intelligence to focus on intelligence training as a critical element of skills development and capacity-building.