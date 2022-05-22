SA has been brought to its knees by a tired, soulless government that shows no signs of stopping the rot
The country is being dismantled bit by bit in broad daylight. Everything, it seems, is up for grabs, and cable theft is the new gold rush
22 May 2022 - 00:00
Trending on social media recently was a video of a man perched on top of a lamppost, trying to dismantle it for scrap. Another man, having hacked down a traffic pole, was gleefully swinging it around in an effort to get the electric cord inside to snap. The destruction of our rail infrastructure has become an embarrassment — tracks and buildings stripped and vandalised. It’s as though a powerful hurricane has cut through them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.