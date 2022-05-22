SA has been brought to its knees by a tired, soulless government that shows no signs of stopping the rot

The country is being dismantled bit by bit in broad daylight. Everything, it seems, is up for grabs, and cable theft is the new gold rush

Trending on social media recently was a video of a man perched on top of a lamppost, trying to dismantle it for scrap. Another man, having hacked down a traffic pole, was gleefully swinging it around in an effort to get the electric cord inside to snap. The destruction of our rail infrastructure has become an embarrassment — tracks and buildings stripped and vandalised. It’s as though a powerful hurricane has cut through them...