South Africa

Fight corruption and poor service delivery: Rivonia Circle

26 May 2022 - 13:29 By TimesLIVE
Rivonia Circle chair Songezo Zibi in conversation with facilitator Nontando Ngamlana during a town hall event in East London on Wednesday night.
Image: Sibongile Ngalwa/Supplied

The Rivonia Circle has called on South Africans to come together to fight corruption and tackle poor service delivery.

Speaking at a town hall event in East London on Wednesday evening, former Business Day editor and chairperson of the Rivonia Circle Songezo Zibi said it was important for communities to be actively involved in decision-making that affects their lives. 

“We can't have a situation where [communities refer to] people who fail to clean the streets as leaders. How come someone who steals from state coffers is called inkokheli [leader]? They disrespect you. Make them account for their actions,” said Zibi.

The Rivonia Circle is a non-profit organisation launched by Zibi and other activists four months ago with the intention of creating political debate and encouraging communities to be actively involved in politics. The outfit also does research and policy advocacy work.

Zibi referred to their events as “democracy builders” and said the gatherings will help them get views from members of the public on “how do we work together in the future in light of the collapse of service delivery and rampant corruption”.

A member of the public who spoke at the event advised Zibi to also assist in addressing “political illiteracy” in poor areas. The 63-year-old man said the illiteracy he was referring to was not being unable to read or write, “but helping ordinary people understand their rights as enshrined in the constitution.

“People are accepting everything that gets thrown at them. If you want to see change, educate people. Go to them and make them understand they don't deserve this ill treatment,” he said

The Rivonia Circle has hosted similar workshops in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. In the Eastern Cape they have held community engagements in Alice and East London and will host another event in Gqeberha on Thursday.

