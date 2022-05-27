Father of three siblings who died at school after drinking ‘energy drink’ he gave them found unconscious

“It is alleged he might be involved in the poisoning his children,” said Muridili.

Two of the children died at school shortly after consuming the drinks. The third died while on route to hospital. The man’s fourth child survived but remains in hospital.

The Gauteng department of education said the man’s fifth child survived as he had not consumed the drink he was given by his father

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the children were pupils at Ratanda Primary School and Khanya Lesedi Secondary School.

He was expected to visit the schools and the children’s family home on Friday.

Muridili said police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder against the father.

TimesLIVE

