×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | 'We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses': Lux Dlamini

27 May 2022 - 15:00 By TIMES LIVE VIDEO
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini appeared at the Roodepoort’s magistrate court on Monday. The case which constitutes charges of housebreaking, theft and malicious damage to property was postponed to June 27. Picture: Emile Bosch
Lux-01 Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini appeared at the Roodepoort’s magistrate court on Monday. The case which constitutes charges of housebreaking, theft and malicious damage to property was postponed to June 27. Picture: Emile Bosch
Image: Emile Bosch

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday. 

He is charged with housebreaking, theft and malicious damage to property after Dudula members descended on a suspected “drug house” in Soweto in March.

Dozens of supporters gathered a block from the court. Temporary fences, manned by droves of police officers, were erected around the court building. 

Prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu stood out against the camouflage clothing of Dlamini's supporters in his bright orange prison jumpsuit. His legs and arms were chained, and he grasped a sign stating: “Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, you are found not guilty & discharged”. 

For Bhudu, the case is reminiscent of apartheid-era tactics employed to silence activists. 

“Nhlanhla Lux has been arrested for criminal reasons and they want to criminalise him. He is no criminal,” he said.

Dlamini appeared briefly in court and the case was postponed to June 27. Afterwards, he addressed supporters and promised the movement would take action where the government failed. 

“We were in a meeting yesterday with all the hostels ... It's going to be a Soweto programme, we are going to build informal settlements outside politicians' houses,” Dlamini said. 

He added that the first settlement would be built outside the home of Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Africa Day is a time to ask for a share of Africa’s riches

There’s much singing and dancing and not enough reflection on how the dignity of ordinary people can be restored
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Public violence case over 'Dudula clash' with foreigners postponed to get footage

The case against six people charged with public violence after clashes between the Dudula movement and foreign nationals in Alexandra, Johannesburg, ...
News
1 day ago

‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and Lux Dlamini’s war of words

"You are not a revolutionary, you are not a visionary, and your whole brand is built on hate," Mmusi Maimane told Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ...
News
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | Operation Dudula is a pile of tinder just waiting for a spark

As history shows us, Pagad was formed as a community group with good intentions but it spiralled out of control
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba South Africa
  2. Wanted: R126m jackpot winner to claim prize in Joburg South Africa
  3. Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail South Africa
  4. Emotional welcome home for Stellenbosch student South Africa
  5. ‘Gun-toting’ Durban teacher suspended after allegedly using weapon to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings