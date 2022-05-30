×

South Africa

NICD records 1,004 new Covid-19 cases in a day as total nears 4-million

30 May 2022 - 21:27 By TimesLIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Monday said 1,004 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday showed there were 1,004 new Covid-19 cases that had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,954,971.

The NICD said this increase represents a 9.4% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 16 deaths, four of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The NICD said the new cases are from Gauteng (43%), KwaZulu-Natal (17%), Western Cape (16%), Free State (8%) Mpumalanga (5%),  Eastern Cape and North West (4% each), Northern  Cape (2%) and Limpopo (1%).

There were 75 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 3,026 the number of people now in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

