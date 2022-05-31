×

South Africa

Man dies after car attacked and set alight in Grassy Park

31 May 2022 - 21:34 By TIMESLIVE
Officials remove the body of a man who died after the car he was in was attacked by community members before being set alight in Grassy Park on Tuesday morning.
Image: Esa Alexander

A man was killed after a group of people attacked the vehicle three men were driving in and then set it alight in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning, said Western Cape police. 

Police responded to an incident on the corner of Hyde Road and the M5 in Parkwood  around 11am.

Upon arrival, police found a Toyota Avanza in flames and the body of an unknown man who had died in the fire.

“According to reports, three unknown males were driving in the area in a Toyota Avanza when they were attacked by community members who then set vehicle alight. Two of the males in the vehicle managed to flee the scene,” police said in a statement.

No suspects has been arrested. 

The motive for the attack is unknown.

TimesLIVE

