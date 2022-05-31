×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Should other municipalities follow the City of Joburg's plan to write off debt?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
31 May 2022 - 13:00
Homeowners with a combined income less than R22,000 a month who are in arrears with the City of Johannesburg can now apply for a debt write-off.
Homeowners with a combined income less than R22,000 a month who are in arrears with the City of Johannesburg can now apply for a debt write-off.
Image: Supplied/DCGSA

The City of Joburg's decision to write off debt owed by certain households, small businesses, non-profit organisations and churches has sparked calls for the same to be adopted in other municipalities across the country.

The city said homeowners with a combined income less than R22,000 a month who are in arrears with the City of Johannesburg can apply to qualify for the debt write-off.

Successful applicants will receive a 50% immediate debt write-off, subject to them complying with all the conditions of the programme — which are listed here.

The balance of the debt will be divided into thirds, of which one third will be written off each year for three years.

Where the gross monthly income is more than R22,000, a percentage of the debt above 90 days will be written off on the condition that the account holders settle the account in full.

The city said the programme, which ends on June 30, aims to rehabilitate defaulting customers while bringing their arrears on city municipal accounts back into good standing.

“It is well known that our customers owe Johannesburg a lot of money in unpaid rates, taxes and services. [However] this government is not unsympathetic to our residents’ financial situation. On the contrary, we have put a comprehensive debt rehabilitation programme and rebate structure in place to aid those struggling to make ends meet,” said MMC for finance Julie Suddaby.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off

Homeowners with a combined income of under R22,000 a month, small businesses, non-profit organisations and churches who are in arrears with the City ...
News
7 hours ago

We don't have another 28 years to fix errors of the past, says Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

As the country commemorated Freedom Day on Wednesday, City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse pledged that the multiparty government's commitment to ...
Politics
1 month ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | This, SA, is how good leaders take back the power to govern

Success of Tshwane campaign is a great example of what happens when cities are finally freed from ANC stranglehold
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News
  5. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings