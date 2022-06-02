Lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy accused of witness intimidation in Meyiwa trial

An instructing attorney for four accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said on Thursday they will be reporting Kelly Khumalo's lawyer to the Legal Practice Council for alleged witness intimidation.

Timothy Thobane said they will also lay a charge of defeating the ends of justice against Magdalene Moonsamy.

“Whatever she said, it intimidates witnesses. Can you say you are going to sue someone and that person must come and be a witness, you think that person will come and be a witness?

“And another thing, the issue of the Legal Practice Council ... You cannot go to the media and complain about the decision of the judge. If you are not happy about the decision of the judge, come before the judge and make an appeal. If you are not happy then you go to another court — get a petition,” he said.

“The Legal Practice Council must intervene, they can intervene even if I don’t lodge a complaint. I am not happy. You cannot go to the media and do those kind of things.”