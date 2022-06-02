×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy accused of witness intimidation in Meyiwa trial

02 June 2022 - 14:17
Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

An instructing attorney for four accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said on Thursday they will be reporting Kelly Khumalo's lawyer to the Legal Practice Council for alleged witness intimidation.

Timothy Thobane said they will also lay a charge of defeating the ends of justice against  Magdalene Moonsamy.

“Whatever she said, it intimidates witnesses. Can you say you are going to sue someone and that person must come and be a witness, you think that person will come and be a witness?

“And another thing, the issue of the Legal Practice Council ... You cannot go to the media and complain about the decision of the judge. If you are not happy about the decision of the judge, come before the judge and make an appeal. If you are not happy then you go to another court — get a petition,” he said.

“The Legal Practice Council must intervene, they can intervene even if I don’t lodge a complaint. I am not happy. You cannot go to the media and do those kind of things.”

What SA is saying about Kelly Khumalo allegations in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Advocate Malasela Teffo, who represents four of the five men accused of killing Senzo, made the allegations during the cross-examination of the first ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Moonsamy was appointed by Khumalo on a watching brief when the trial began. She was excused by the court in April “for the purity of the trial” as Khumalo, Meyiwa's girlfriend who was in the house when he was fatally shot, is a potential witness.

Thobane said they will also be laying a criminal case against the Ten10 Films production company, which was involved in the Netflix documentary on Meyiwa's October 2014 murder, for defeating the ends of justice.

“We must lay criminal charges against Ten10 Films because they aired the documentary four days before the trial, staging the scene there — what is that?” he said.

Five people are standing trial for the murder of Meyiwa, a former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The trial of five suspects accused of the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the high court in ...
News
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Key state witness in Meyiwa trial gives contradictory testimony

The first state witness in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Sgt Thabo Mosia, made contradictory statements during his testimony at the ...
News
21 hours ago

'Kelly Khumalo shot Senzo Meyiwa by mistake', witness will say: advocate Teffo

A witness due to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will allege that the footballer was shot by mistake by his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, the ...
News
1 day ago

Was Senzo Meyiwa alive when he was taken to hospital?

Advocate Malesela Teffo on Tuesday questioned whether Senzo Meyiwa was alive when he was taken to hospital after being shot.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  3. Johannesburg man begs SAA to take his R5K — for two months! Consumer Live
  4. Senzo Meyiwa’s killer and the gun that killed him were in the house, says ... South Africa
  5. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux