WATCH | Malema testifies in assault case

EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday for allegedly assaulting Lt-Col Johannes Venter in April 2018.



After the Randburg magistrate dismissed the discharge application brought by Malema and Ndlozi, Malema took the stand in his defence.



Watch the video for the highlights from Friday.

The case was postponed to July 1.