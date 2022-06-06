×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg

06 June 2022 - 10:19
'Space junk' fell to Earth over Johannesburg late on Sunday night.
'Space junk' fell to Earth over Johannesburg late on Sunday night.
Image: Astronomy - ASSA Johannesburg Centre

Johannesburg residents witnessed debris believed to be from a Russian space rocket falling to earth on Sunday night.

Carmel Ives, vice-chairperson of the Astronomical Society of SA (Assa), said she spotted the “space junk” deorbiting from Midrand at 10.56pm.

Ives said it was from a Russian SL-4 rocket upper stage.

“You can tell it is space junk because of the speed at which it moves.

“It is space junk rather than a meteor as it is moving slowly, at 20,000 to 30,000km/h, and breaks up into several pieces. Meteors travel at 70,000 to 80,000km/h and appear as a single streak,” she said.

Some space junk falling to Earth over Johannesburg at 22:56 5 June 2022.

Posted by Astronomy - ASSA Johannesburg Centre on Sunday, June 5, 2022

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

The SKA’s the limit after sister telescope finds something very weird indeed

Discovery of strange ‘collapsed star’ reveals the exciting potential of SA’s Square Kilometre Array
News
4 months ago

Science saves the day as asteroid threatens Earth

New Netflix movie is a comedic take on the likelihood of such a threat being dismissed by political leaders because it is an inconvenient fact, ...
Business Times
5 months ago

How big tech is downgrading space to junk status and putting lives at risk

ISS crew bolted for safety this week after a missile shattered a satellite, underlining the need for a cleanup
World
6 months ago

'Meteor' seen in evening sky was likely a rocket plunging back to Earth, say astronomers

The streak of light that blazed across Southern Africa's evening sky on Tuesday was most likely a rocket re-entering Earth's atmosphere and not a ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm Investigations
  2. Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes well’ South Africa
  3. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  4. If Fikile keeps track of things, it’ll be full steam ahead for SA’s commuter ... News
  5. EFF threatens national shutdown over fuel prices — what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...