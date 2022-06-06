×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Killing Johannes Doe: The crimes of Plank and Swart

06 June 2022 - 09:20 By Nicole Engelbrecht
We explore a case, pulled from the archives of SA crime history, and the legal decisions that completely changed the fate of those sentenced to death in the country before 1991.
We explore a case, pulled from the archives of SA crime history, and the legal decisions that completely changed the fate of those sentenced to death in the country before 1991.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

In the early hours of February 1 1989 passers-by on a road near Germiston saw a car engulfed in flames, and a man nearby kneeling with his hands covering his face.

When asked, Gert Swart said his best friend, 21-year-old Dean Plank, was the man in the car. He said he had tried to save him, but the fire had been too intense.

The truth, however, was far more shocking.

Listen to the story here: 

Plank was not dead. He was in a hotel room 600km away, ready to start his new life.

Who was the man in the car, and how had he come to be in the clutches of two killers?

In episode 81 of True Crime South Africa, we explore this case, pulled from the archives of SA crime history, and the legal decisions that completely changed the fate of those sentenced to death in the country before 1991.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Rape and sexual violence in SA: interview with Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust

We discuss issues related to rape and sexual violence including consent and coerced consent within relationships and marriages, and how we can start ...
News
2 months ago

PODCAST | A chain of failures: the murder of Poppie van der Merwe

On October 25 2017, a paramedic watched as a bakkie screeched to a halt in the parking lot of Brits Provincial Hospital. A man ran toward him with ...
News
2 months ago

PODCAST | SA’s Bonnie and Clyde: coldblooded serial killers

For 16 days in 1983, SA watched with horror and morbid curiosity as a Bonnie and Clyde-like scenario played out in our country.
News
5 months ago

PODCAST | 2022 holds promise for resolution of many cold cases

We chat to Vanessa Lynch of DNA for Africa.
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm Investigations
  2. Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes well’ South Africa
  3. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  4. If Fikile keeps track of things, it’ll be full steam ahead for SA’s commuter ... News
  5. EFF threatens national shutdown over fuel prices — what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...