PODCAST | Killing Johannes Doe: The crimes of Plank and Swart

In the early hours of February 1 1989 passers-by on a road near Germiston saw a car engulfed in flames, and a man nearby kneeling with his hands covering his face.

When asked, Gert Swart said his best friend, 21-year-old Dean Plank, was the man in the car. He said he had tried to save him, but the fire had been too intense.

The truth, however, was far more shocking.

