POLL | Was Mpho Phalatse right in her response to former DA leaders?
Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s spicy clapbacks to former DA leader Tony Leon and former deputy chief whip Mike Waters have split Mzansi.
The war of words started when Leon weighed in on Phalatse closing a strategic planning session by arguing that fixing potholes, traffic lights and pavements would win her more support than planning sessions.
While the DA caucus in Johannesburg followed up for more information on broken infrastructure, Phalatse told Leon to stop “trolling”.
“You’re too old for this Twitter trolling behaviour of yours. If you want to contribute constructively to the rebuilding of the city please send an email to MikeMo@joburg.org.za.”
She also slammed claims she was “rude and insulting”, questioning why criticism was not levelled at Leon and arguing “it is not the first time he’s done this”.
Waters weighed in, calling Phalatse’s comments “extremely disrespectful” and claiming she would not be mayor without Leon.
To which Phalatse responded: “What’s even more concerning is that you actually believe what you’ve written. The people of the DA make the party, each and every single one of them. We will not stand by and allow retrogressive behaviour to fester in the name of humility.”
While some stood by Phalatse and commended her for “not backing down”, others said she should have “shown some decorum” and been more respectful. A few suggested the mudslinging should have been done in private.
Waters claimed Phalatse was “ignorant” and repeated his calls for humility, but DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille backed the mayor.
“Keep on keeping on, Mpho. You have the toughest job in SA. No-one else, ever, has managed a nine party coalition, keeping their caucus behind them while trying to fix a broken city. We back you 100%,” Zille said.
Former DA members and current ActionSA leaders Herman Mashaba and Bongani Baloyi also pledged their support for Phalatse.
“Déjà vu. This time mayor, you are not alone. You have us and all peace-loving South Africans behind you. Let them live in their pasT, and we take the country forward,” said Mashaba.
“Rest assured that no-one will touch you while we are here. You have ActionSA's support. Let’s continue the great work our multiparty coalition is achieving,” added Baloyi.
