POLL | Was Mpho Phalatse right in her response to former DA leaders?

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s spicy clapbacks to former DA leader Tony Leon and former deputy chief whip Mike Waters have split Mzansi.

The war of words started when Leon weighed in on Phalatse closing a strategic planning session by arguing that fixing potholes, traffic lights and pavements would win her more support than planning sessions.

While the DA caucus in Johannesburg followed up for more information on broken infrastructure, Phalatse told Leon to stop “trolling”.

“You’re too old for this Twitter trolling behaviour of yours. If you want to contribute constructively to the rebuilding of the city please send an email to MikeMo@joburg.org.za.”

She also slammed claims she was “rude and insulting”, questioning why criticism was not levelled at Leon and arguing “it is not the first time he’s done this”.

Waters weighed in, calling Phalatse’s comments “extremely disrespectful” and claiming she would not be mayor without Leon.

To which Phalatse responded: “What’s even more concerning is that you actually believe what you’ve written. The people of the DA make the party, each and every single one of them. We will not stand by and allow retrogressive behaviour to fester in the name of humility.”

While some stood by Phalatse and commended her for “not backing down”, others said she should have “shown some decorum” and been more respectful. A few suggested the mudslinging should have been done in private.