×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cattle sale that dragged Ramaphosa into political storm is back

09 June 2022 - 07:57 By Loni Prinsloo and Rene Vollgraaff
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been fending off allegations that he covered up a robbery at his game farm in Limpopo, plans to hold a cattle auction at the property next week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been fending off allegations that he covered up a robbery at his game farm in Limpopo, plans to hold a cattle auction at the property next week.
Image: Bloomberg

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been fending off allegations that he covered up a robbery at his game farm in Limpopo, plans to hold a cattle auction at the property next week. 

Ramaphosa is one of the country’s biggest farmers of Ankole cattle, a rare, longhorn, Ugandan breed, and a number of the prized livestock will be up for sale, according to the auction website. The 69-year-old president started farming the animals after a meeting with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni. 

One of the lots Ramaphosa will be offering for sale at next week’s auction consists of five frozen embryos from a cow named Rogo and a bull called Diambo, whose “progeny are some of the most sought after Ankole in SA”, according to the sale catalogue. At an auction in 2017, three months before Ramaphosa became leader of the ANC, some of his Ankole cattle sold for as much as R520,000 each.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa last week, accusing him of concealing the theft of more than $4m from the Phala Phala farm in February 2020. Ramaphosa has confirmed that money he earned from the sale of animals was taken while he was attending an AU summit in Ethiopia, but far less than Fraser alleged, and denied doing anything wrong. 

Political tensions are mounting ahead of the ANC's December conference in December. Ramaphosa appears likely to retain his position as head of the party as his allies continue to win control of key party structures. Under the ANC’s rules, whoever is elected party leader will also be its presidential candidate.

Ramaphosa also came under fire in the lead-up to the ANC’s previous national conference in December 2017, when his detractors disclosed he had had an extramarital affair. Ramaphosa admitted to the transgression and narrowly won control of the party. He became president two months later when the ANC forced Jacob Zuma to quit to stem a loss of electoral support.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser is said to have met a prominent underworld figure who spoke of the man’s ‘spending spree’
News
16 hours ago

Mkhwebane probes Ramaphosa for 'breach' of executive ethics code

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Wednesday she has received a complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before ANC integrity commission over 'farmgate'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the ANC’s national working committee he intends appearing before the integrity commission over allegations that he ...
Politics
2 days ago

Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

Affidavit of ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser details alleged theft of cash hidden in furniture and hunt for suspects in Cape Town
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cyril’s alleged cash thief ‘sought protection’ from Cape Town underworld News
  2. Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do South Africa
  3. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa
  4. ‘Let’s give him his roses’ — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla gets tongues wagging with ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at Ramaphosa's house South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary