Manhunt under way after four people killed and their bodies burnt in Limpopo
An angry community in Majeje village, outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo, allegedly killed four people and burnt their bodies during a vigilante incident on Thursday.
Residents allegedly accused the victims of committing a business robbery and murder earlier in the morning.
A foreign national, Asanap Aneso, 25, was gunned down in his tuck shop and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, preliminary reports indicate three suspects entered the Easy Tuck Shop, pointed firearms at the owner and demanded money.
“One of the suspect then shot him dead and all three fled the scene after taking the money. Community members chased the suspects and cornered and stoned them. Thereafter they burnt their bodies,” he said.
Themba Makhubele, 35, the fourth victim, was also stoned to death and set alight after he produced a firearm and allegedly pointed it at the angry mob.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has assembled a high-level team of investigators to find the suspects who killed the four people.
Police are investigating cases of business robbery and five counts of murder.
Mojapelo said anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of the suspects should contact Lt-Col Lilian Mahlathi on 082-469-1240 or contact their nearest police station.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.