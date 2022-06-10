Manhunt under way after four people killed and their bodies burnt in Limpopo

An angry community in Majeje village, outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo, allegedly killed four people and burnt their bodies during a vigilante incident on Thursday.

Residents allegedly accused the victims of committing a business robbery and murder earlier in the morning.

A foreign national, Asanap Aneso, 25, was gunned down in his tuck shop and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, preliminary reports indicate three suspects entered the Easy Tuck Shop, pointed firearms at the owner and demanded money.

“One of the suspect then shot him dead and all three fled the scene after taking the money. Community members chased the suspects and cornered and stoned them. Thereafter they burnt their bodies,” he said.