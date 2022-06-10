Premature or long overdue? SA weighs in on Mkhwebane's suspension
President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has met with mixed reaction, with some questioning the motive.
The presidency on Thursday announced Ramaphosa's decision to suspend the public protector pending an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. It said she would be suspended until the completion of the impeachment process by the National Assembly on July 11.
Ramaphosa fulfilled his obligation in giving Mkhwebane a fair hearing and allowing her sufficient time to make submissions about why she should not be suspended, it said.
“In considering each element of the public protector’s submissions carefully, the president has taken into account the nature of the public protector’s office and his own constitutional obligations,” said the presidency.
Mkhwebane's deputy Kholeka Gcaleka will take over the reins during her suspension.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) welcomed Mkhwebane's “long overdue” suspension. It said her permanent removal from office would have no significant impact on ongoing investigations by her office, including those against Ramaphosa.
“Advocate Mkhwebane failed in her constitutional duty to protect the public against corruption, failed to apply the law properly and cost taxpayers millions of rand defending her incompetence,” said Outa's executive director Stefanie Fick.
“The removal process is taking too long and her suspension is welcomed. She spent valuable resources on frivolous court cases which could have been used to investigate cases and hire more personnel.”
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said Mkhwebane's suspension was premature considering that parliament had not ruled on her fitness to hold office.
“The unfitness to hold office has not been established by parliament. The removal trigger alluded to in section 194(3) that the president relied on has not been activated because the parliament committee is yet to hear the DA case against advocate Mkhwebane. It's way too premature to suspend her,” it said.
Here's a glimpse into what others are saying:
I don't care to what extent the Public Protector has erred in terms of applying the law, this does not give anyone the right to use whatever inadequacies she has (be they real or perceived), to escape scrutiny. Ramaphosa is conflicted when it comes to #Mkhwebane FACT. Nemo iudex!— Brenda Wardle (@BrendaWardle) June 9, 2022
Meet Our Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. A very powerful woman who's not easily swayed. We are lucky to have been serviced by you. Under the circumstances you surpass your predecessors. pic.twitter.com/nJ3p9rl5iM— Banele (@Gentlements) June 9, 2022
Things that have been suppressed in Mkhwebane's office will come out,We have a possibility to see how her budget was distributed for her "Cat fights," I am sure some of staff members can't wait..I suspect her impeachment is a Sunday school picnic compared to what will come out..— ELVIS Malakoane (@Malakoaneelvis) June 9, 2022
Zuma and his supporters would have removed Madonsela from her position had she given them a reason to do so. They hated her enough. Even called her names.— Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) June 9, 2022
On the other hand, Mkhwebane has repeatedly made herself vulnerable by getting even the basics of law horribly wrongly.
Suspending the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a clear indication by #Ramaphosa that the battle lines are drawn he wants to take the @PresidencyZA office down with him and he is going to intimidate everyone including the hawks. South Africans must fight with everything— Melissa Nelly (@MelissaNe10) June 9, 2022
Voetsek Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Buffalo has landed. Thank you my President, you have been tested for a long time. It's time to be decisive. People will now start to know who's the President. Amandla ✊✊— Liphapang (@Melatolp) June 9, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.