South Africa

Premature or long overdue? SA weighs in on Mkhwebane's suspension

10 June 2022 - 09:55
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has met with mixed reaction, with some questioning the motive.

The presidency on Thursday announced Ramaphosa's decision to suspend the public protector pending an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. It said she would be suspended until the completion of the impeachment process by the National Assembly on July 11.

Ramaphosa fulfilled his obligation in giving Mkhwebane a fair hearing and allowing her sufficient time to make submissions about why she should not be suspended, it said. 

“In considering each element of the public protector’s submissions carefully, the president has taken into account the nature of the public protector’s office and his own constitutional obligations,” said the presidency.

Mkhwebane's deputy Kholeka Gcaleka will take over the reins during her suspension.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) welcomed Mkhwebane's “long overdue” suspension. It said her permanent removal from office would have no significant impact on ongoing investigations by her office, including those against Ramaphosa. 

“Advocate Mkhwebane failed in her constitutional duty to protect the public against corruption, failed to apply the law properly and cost taxpayers millions of rand defending her incompetence,” said Outa's executive director Stefanie Fick.

“The removal process is taking too long and her suspension is welcomed. She spent valuable resources on frivolous court cases which could have been used to investigate cases and hire more personnel.”

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said Mkhwebane's suspension was premature considering that parliament had not ruled on her fitness to hold office. 

The unfitness to hold office has not been established by parliament. The removal trigger alluded to in section 194(3) that the president relied on has not been activated because the parliament committee is yet to hear the DA case against advocate Mkhwebane. It's way too premature to suspend her,” it said.

Here's a glimpse into what others are saying:

