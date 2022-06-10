Premature or long overdue? SA weighs in on Mkhwebane's suspension

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has met with mixed reaction, with some questioning the motive.

The presidency on Thursday announced Ramaphosa's decision to suspend the public protector pending an inquiry into her fitness to hold office. It said she would be suspended until the completion of the impeachment process by the National Assembly on July 11.

Ramaphosa fulfilled his obligation in giving Mkhwebane a fair hearing and allowing her sufficient time to make submissions about why she should not be suspended, it said.

“In considering each element of the public protector’s submissions carefully, the president has taken into account the nature of the public protector’s office and his own constitutional obligations,” said the presidency.

Mkhwebane's deputy Kholeka Gcaleka will take over the reins during her suspension.