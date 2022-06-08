Discussions to relocate parliament from Cape Town are under way, and here’s how SA feels about it

The proposal to move parliament from Cape Town is back on the table, with discussions under way in parliament .

The speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced this during her budget speech on Tuesday.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the proposed move was being given additional consideration after mounting calls from politicians and political parties.

Buildings in the parliamentary precinct were damaged by a fire at the start of the year and the old assembly and new assembly buildings are yet to be restored.

“The department of public works and infrastructure has appointed an independent company to assess the damage caused by the fire. Parliament will study the reports submitted after the assessment and a decision will be made on the best way forward,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

The Good Hope Chamber is being used to house sittings of the National Assembly, but there remains a need to create additional space to accommodate full sittings for all MPs and joint sittings of parliament.

“Parliament is considering options for alternative accommodation for sittings,” she said.

“We will also receive a presentation of the feasibility study conducted in 2018 on the relocation of parliament from its premises in Cape Town. The report will be shared with MPs before a decision is taken on the future seat of parliament.”

Mapisa-Nqakula said the decision will not be taken by the public or parliamentarians.