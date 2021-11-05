South Africa

Two Eskom employees accused of theft of R100m worth of fuel oil per month released on R5,000 bail

05 November 2021 - 22:05
Two Eskom employees and a supplier have been arrested and charged with theft, fraud and corruption related to the disappearance of spares at Tutuka power station valued at hundreds of millions of rand.
Two Eskom employees and a supplier have been arrested and charged with theft, fraud and corruption related to the disappearance of spares at Tutuka power station valued at hundreds of millions of rand.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Two Eskom employees at the Tutuka power station appeared in the Standerton magistrate’s court on Friday for the theft of about R100m worth of fuel oil a month. 

A supplier who is also a suspect in the case was arrested on Friday.

The suspects, Jessie Phindile Kubeka, who is a 51% shareholder in a supplier company, Eskom employees Sarah Nomsa Sibiya, senior technician operating, and Bhekizizwe Solomon Twala, senior store person, are all facing the same charges.

They were released on bail of R5,000 each.

All three were charged with fraud, theft and corruption “in a crime in which hundreds of millions of rand in goods and services have been paid by Eskom when such have not been delivered or rendered at the power station”, the power utility said.

Scams involving counterfeit websites that appear to be legit are on the rise

With Black Friday and the festive season approaching, consumers are being warned to exercise caution as there are more scams emerging involving ...
News
2 days ago

“The arrests followed months of internal investigative work by Eskom, in co-operation with the law-enforcement agencies in Mpumalanga. Eskom’s investigations have also established the existence of a syndicate responsible for the theft of about R100m worth of fuel oil per month from the power station,” said Eskom. 

The trial has been set to down for February 21 next year.

Four other suspects involved in the same scheme are expected to be arrested during the course of next week. Further, warrants of arrest are being prepared concerning other suspects in the fuel oil syndicate.

“Eskom, and Tutuka power station in particular, continues to be the scene of the most despicable of crimes perpetrated by some of the very people tasked with the stewardship of this public institution and by unscrupulous suppliers,” said Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

“While these investigations take a long time to come to fruition, the wins whereby arrests are made and criminals are brought to answer for their unlawful conduct, goes a long way towards making a positive contribution to the rebuilding of the organisation,” added Eskom.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Eastern Cape teacher jailed for R45,000 funeral policy fraud

An Eastern Cape teacher has been handed a suspended jail sentence for funeral  policy fraud.
News
1 week ago

Nigerian syndicate victims lost R100m: Hawks

Suspected members of a “transnational organised crime syndicate originating in Nigeria” arrested in SA are believed to have scammed lovelorn victims ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  3. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  4. Singer’s blouse ripped off as artists clash with police South Africa
  5. Schools defy department with exams, not tests, for grades 10 and 11 News

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021