‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at Ramaphosa’s ‘farmgate’ scandal

Fast food chain Nando’s has poked fun at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “farmgate” scandal in response to Eskom’s announcement of possible load-shedding.

Nando’s is known among social media users for its witty jokes and engagement with current affairs.

The power utility said on Tuesday its system was constrained and warned it could implement load-shedding.

“Eskom cautions the public that due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, the power system will be very constrained this evening and for the next few days. Should there be further significant breakdowns, load-shedding may be required at short notice, most likely during the peak of 5pm to 10pm.”

Nando’s responded: “Nis’founele (call us) once load-shedding hits, we have some sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal.”