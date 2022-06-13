×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ramaphosa hits back: ‘If I step aside it would imply I interfered with the police investigation’

13 June 2022 - 09:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained why he is not stepping aside. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained why he is not stepping aside. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

“If I step aside it would mean I interfered with the police investigation process, which I do not.”

These are the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa after calls for him to step aside amid “farmgate” investigations.

Politicians, civil organisations and members of the public have called for Ramaphosa to step aside after allegations of a cover-up of a robbery at his Limpopo farm two years ago.

Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser recently laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, implying the president concealed the crime from authorities.

Ramaphosa has denied involvement in criminal activity.

Addressing the media after his budget vote debate last week, Ramaphosa said stepping aside would spark suspicion he is interfering with the police investigation process.

“There could be a suspicion that I would interfere with the police and others. We have said we want police to investigate whatever crime, whoever it is against, without any fear or favour and on an impartial basis,” he said.

“If I were to say I am stepping aside on that account, it would basically mean I am confirming I interfere in the investigation process, which I don’t.”

Will Ramaphosa step aside? Pule Mabe explains

"You step aside when you are indicted to appear in a court of law and have been charged with serious crimes. As matters stand, President Cyril ...
Politics
4 days ago

Ramaphosa said his interference would be demeaning to law officials.

“It would mean they are not able to do their work on an independent basis, and it destroys their confidence because they will always fear they may not be properly following things up because so and so is involved. We need to free our agencies and expect they will act as fairly as possible,” he said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said Ramaphosa was not going to take a leave of absence over the allegations until all processes had been finalised.

He said Ramaphosa was being persecuted for being a victim of crime and not because he “stole from taxpayers”.

“I love the idea that says the president of the ANC is not accused of stealing. The allegation is that his money was stolen. There will be processes that will culminate in a number of issues. Let’s say the SA Revenue Service, for example. We will wait for them to make a determination, but what are you taxed on when money is stolen?” asked Mantashe.

“The second one would be something like a determination by the Reserve Bank that you had foreign currency that was not declared, but what do you declare when it is stolen? All the issues will depend on the processes. My own view is that let’s give these processes space to determine what direction is taken.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'We must be treated the same' – Ace Magashule says Ramaphosa must face the same treatment dealt to him

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has weighed in on calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside, saying criticism and actions must ...
Politics
3 days ago

LISTEN | 'Police must investigate without fear or favour': Ramaphosa on 'farmgate'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not interfere with the investigation into the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.
Politics
2 days ago

‘The worse crime is assuming someone is guilty because there’s a complaint’ — Buti Manamela

Deputy minister of higher education, science and innovation Buti Manamela was disappointed that MPs, as people who swore to uphold the constitution, ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Change step-aside rule, says Danny Msiza Politics
  2. Maile sits on the fence ahead of ANC national conference Politics
  3. SA accused of meddling in Pan African parliament presidency vote Politics
  4. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  5. Limpopo cabinet reshuffle ‘imminent’, five MECs to be axed: insiders Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech