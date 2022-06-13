Ramaphosa hits back: ‘If I step aside it would imply I interfered with the police investigation’

“If I step aside it would mean I interfered with the police investigation process, which I do not.”

These are the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa after calls for him to step aside amid “farmgate” investigations.

Politicians, civil organisations and members of the public have called for Ramaphosa to step aside after allegations of a cover-up of a robbery at his Limpopo farm two years ago.

Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser recently laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, implying the president concealed the crime from authorities.

Ramaphosa has denied involvement in criminal activity.

Addressing the media after his budget vote debate last week, Ramaphosa said stepping aside would spark suspicion he is interfering with the police investigation process.

“There could be a suspicion that I would interfere with the police and others. We have said we want police to investigate whatever crime, whoever it is against, without any fear or favour and on an impartial basis,” he said.

“If I were to say I am stepping aside on that account, it would basically mean I am confirming I interfere in the investigation process, which I don’t.”