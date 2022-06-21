×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Final sitting for SAHRC panel probing July 2021 unrest

21 June 2022 - 06:00 By TImesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the SAHRC hearing on the July 2021 unrest on April 1 2022 in Sandton. The commission will conclude hearing oral evidence on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the SAHRC hearing on the July 2021 unrest on April 1 2022 in Sandton. The commission will conclude hearing oral evidence on Tuesday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will on Tuesday conclude hearing oral evidence in the investigative hearing into the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The hearing is chaired by commissioner Andre Gaum. Commissioners Philile Ntuli and Chris Nissen are also members of the panel.

“The commission will hear oral evidence from the social cohesion group. The sitting on June 21 marks the close of the receipt of oral evidence,” it said.

During the various sessions, the commission received a large amount of written and oral evidence from affected community members, civil society organisations, experts and business organisations.  

The commission said in the previous session of the hearing President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised the importance of the probe and articulated his support for the process.

Other members of cabinet, including police minister Bheki Cele and former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, also testified before the commission.

Circumstances around the unrest in July last year implicated basic human rights such as the right to security, the right to be free from all forms of violence, the right not to have one’s possessions seized and the right to life, the commission said.

“The events which plunged the country into a crisis have had direct impacts on human rights and long term implications for people and the economic health of the country beyond the two provinces where the unrest occurred.

“The probe by the commission as an independent constitutional body is therefore a necessary response allowing reflection on the causes, outcomes and responses during the unrest with a view to ensuring that a human rights crisis of such a nature does not again befall the country.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Taxi driver who used his vehicle to transport July 2021 looters sentenced to five years in jail

A taxi driver who used his vehicle to transport looters during the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment.
News
1 day ago

Poverty, corruption could lead to more unrest similar to July's: Gungubele

Failure to deal with growing poverty is a threat to national security and could lead to unrest such as the country experienced in July, says minister ...
News
3 weeks ago

Army will be ‘hard pressed’ to respond to crisis due to lack of resources, says Thandi Modise

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise has warned that her department has such a lack of resources that if a critical event arose, the ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...