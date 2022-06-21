×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three more arrested in connection with R103m Absa fraud case

21 June 2022 - 10:24
Three people are set to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the R103m Absa fraud case. Stock photo.
Three people are set to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with the R103m Absa fraud case. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

Three more people are set to appear in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday in connection with R103m stolen from Absa between September and December 2021.

The alleged mastermind in the crime, Xolela Masebeni, an IT specialist at Absa who allegedly siphoned funds from bank accounts, was shot dead in the Eastern Cape in February. He was out on bail at the time.

An investigation revealed that Masebeni accessed a corporate business account and transferred the funds.

Masebeni was arrested by the Hawks in Komani on January 19 and appeared in the Queenstown magistrate’s court the next day. At the time, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had managed to recover R66m.

The three who will be in court on Tuesday — Sicelimpilo Sichwe, Phaphamani Sichwe and Sicelo Ndebele — were arrested after analysis of bank statements, which showed that they were recipients of a huge sum of money, from one of the accused, Melmoth-based traditional healer Khumbulani Elvis Ntombela.

The trio were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and made their first court appearance at the Durban central magistrate's court where they were remanded in custody for the matter to be transferred to the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

The R103m worth of fraudulent transactions were uncovered by Absa’s forensic division, which reported the matter to the police.

Masebeni's 20-year-old wife Athembile Mpani and the other accused are alleged to have received large sums of the stolen funds. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sixth accused to appear in Absa R103m fraud case, Hawks reveal banks’ slain IT specialist embezzled cash to ex-lover

A 24-year-old woman is set to appear in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday in connection with the ...
News
1 month ago

Another suspect expected in R103m Absa fraud case

Another suspect is expected to appear in the R103m Absa fraud case, which resumes in the Johannesburg commercial crimes court on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn

The R103m Absa Bank fraud case against specialist engineer Xolela Masebeni was withdrawn after a death certificate was presented in the Johannesburg ...
News
3 months ago

Police open attempted murder case after another shooting at home of slain Absa fraud accused

East London police have opened a case of attempted murder after another shooting at the home of slain Absa fraud accused Xolela Masebeni.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sixth accused to appear in Absa R103m fraud case, Hawks reveal banks’ slain IT ... South Africa
  2. Another suspect expected in R103m Absa fraud case South Africa
  3. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...