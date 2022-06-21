Three more arrested in connection with R103m Absa fraud case

Three more people are set to appear in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday in connection with R103m stolen from Absa between September and December 2021.

The alleged mastermind in the crime, Xolela Masebeni, an IT specialist at Absa who allegedly siphoned funds from bank accounts, was shot dead in the Eastern Cape in February. He was out on bail at the time.

An investigation revealed that Masebeni accessed a corporate business account and transferred the funds.

Masebeni was arrested by the Hawks in Komani on January 19 and appeared in the Queenstown magistrate’s court the next day. At the time, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had managed to recover R66m.