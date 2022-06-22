Fire at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital quickly put out, no-one hurt

A fire broke out at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday.

The Gauteng department of health said the fire started in an open space near tents used for Covid-19 testing.

“Due to strong winds it spread to the laundry site and damaged part of the linen awaiting condemning (disposal),” the department said.

“City fire services from Dobsonville and Jabulani arrived before the fire spread to the usable linen area and the building,” the department added.

No injuries were reported.

Last month, there was a blaze at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria.