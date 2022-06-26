×

South Africa

'She drew her last breath crying for help': EL tavern survivor relives ordeal

26 June 2022 - 21:52 By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
Residents and family members gathering outside Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park where youngsters lost their lives in the early hours of Sunday morning in East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

A survivor has told how a dying victim begged her to save her life as the young patrons made their way out of Enyobeni tavern, Scenery Park, East London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

