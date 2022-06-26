'She drew her last breath crying for help': EL tavern survivor relives ordeal
26 June 2022 - 21:52
A survivor has told how a dying victim begged her to save her life as the young patrons made their way out of Enyobeni tavern, Scenery Park, East London in the early hours of Sunday morning.
