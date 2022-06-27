From marijuana to abortion and everything in between — Malema’s Sunday quotes

Charismatic EFF leader Julius Malema is known for off the cuff comments during speeches, and his Sunday address at the party’s Freedom Charter day rally in Kliptown, Soweto was no different.

Here are a few quotes from the address:

Abortion

Malema spoke about abortions being declared illegal in large parts of the US, with the bans introduced within hours of Roe vs Wade being overturned. The landmark ruling comes more than 50 years after the US permitted abortions, leaving individual states to decide.

The EFF leader said the US, a country purporting to be democratic, was not democratic if it took away a woman’s right to choose.

“Please let us be the example of democracy in the world because America is a dictatorship. We must be the democracy the world looks up to.”

Marijuana

Malema said: “How is dagga illegal and alcohol legal?”

He spoke about the high rate of accidents on the roads and said many are caused by drinking and driving, but none have been caused by “smoking and driving”.

SA’s marijuana laws are in the process of change. Private individual use and growth for private use of marijuana is legal.

Education

“Doors to learning remain closed. They want a registration fee. We are led by fools. The ANC loves the illiterates. They like to keep people ignorant,” he said.

Malema was commenting on high levels of joblessness and poverty which prevent the poor from receiving quality education.

Comfort

“The Freedom Charter says there must be leisure — relaxing. It speaks about houses, security and comforts.”

Land

The EFF has a radical view on distribution of land, especially the expropriation of land without compensation.

“Our interpretation of the Freedom Charter is radical. In the mind of the EFF, freedom means nationalisation of banks and mines. Very soon we are coming for agricultural land, mining land and fishing land because even fishing belongs to us.”

Shacks

“Under the EFF, there will never be a shack.”

Malema said there were no shacks in Lesotho and SA should not have any.

ANC

He said the ANC was at its weakest and would not be this weak again. He said missing the opportunity to lead in 2024, “you only have yourself to blame”.

The EFF are gearing towards 1-million card-carrying members for the upcoming elections, and Malema wants at least a quarter of those to vote in Johannesburg so the EFF can rule the city

Foreigners

Malema spoke about anti-foreigner sentiments in parts of the country, saying all black people should be united as Africans.

“The other day when you chased Zimbabweans away, some ANC person has turned that land into a tavern. Look at what you are doing.”

He was talking about South Africans under the Operation Dudula name removing foreigners who were selling fruit and vegetables at sidewalk stalls in Alexandra.

He said the issue was that when South Africans chased people away and didn’t occupy that land, they were allowing someone else to prosper from that land and not themselves.

He said South Africans should not be used to promote anti-African thinking.

