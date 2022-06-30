×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspected drug kingpin shot dead near Durban hospital

30 June 2022 - 12:52
The scene on Randles Road in Sydenham, where a man was shot dead inside his vehicle on Thursday.
The scene on Randles Road in Sydenham, where a man was shot dead inside his vehicle on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A suspected drug kingpin has been shot dead in what is believed to have been a hit outside the main gate of Lenmed Shifa Private Hospital in Sydenham, Durban. 

It is understood the man, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE, was shot while seated inside a white Mercedes SUV in Randles Road shortly before midday on Thursday. 

Another person sustained gunshot wounds, but survived. 

Sources say the incident is drug related, the area being rife with rival gangs. 

Police have been approached for comment. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Cop arrested after colleague shot dead

A 31-year-old policewoman attached to the anti-gang unit in Gqeberha has been arrested by the Hawks in connection with the fatal shooting of a fellow ...
News
1 day ago

Detectives arrest alleged drug dealer after mass shooting in Tulbagh

Detectives have made a breakthrough with the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in connection with the fatal shooting of four men at a house in Tulbagh ...
News
1 day ago

Durban cop granted bail in time to bury son he 'mistakenly' shot dead

The family of a 39-year-old Durban police officer, who stands accused for the murder of his son, have expressed their relief after he was granted ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo News
  5. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...