Eskom working on restoring power to Free State municipality after payment

From Friday to Monday afternoon they spent about R15,000 on fuel to keep their generators running.

“We can't keep the elderly in the dark so we had to do what we had to do to make them comfortable,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Passeno said they had so far been able to run most of their important services, including the laundry and kitchen.

“This has been a draining time for all of us. You can even see how drained and depressed the staff are here because when they leave here they go home to the same situation in the township, worse for them is that they have no backup power,” she said.

Bed and breakfast owner Elize van Hosthuizen told TimesLIVE it was difficult to meet the expectations of guests who had already checked in when the outage occurred.

“Some things are not able to run on backup power, like the kettles in the rooms. This left so many of our guests unhappy when they couldn't make a cup of coffee from their rooms.”