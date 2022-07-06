×

South Africa

POLL | Was Bheki Cele right to lambaste Action Society’s Ian Cameron?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
06 July 2022 - 13:14
Police minister Bheki Cele’s outburst saw him become the talk of SA.
Police minister Bheki Cele’s outburst saw him become the talk of SA.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

Police minister Bheki Cele’s heated rant after criticism by Action Society’s Ian Cameron has sparked fierce debate and dominated conversation.

The minister lost his cool during a community meeting in Gugulethu, Western Cape, on Tuesday after the organisation’s director of community safety challenged him on the alleged failure of police to combat crime in the area.

The civil society organisation was apparently asked by community members to represent them at the meeting and assist with gender-based violence cases where the police allegedly failed to investigate and ensure convictions. 

Speaking at the meeting, Cameron told Cele he had failed to keep communities safe, and invited him to walk with the community to see the way they live, to which Cele responded he had “not joined the fight for human rights yesterday”.

Cele then spent several minutes defending his struggle credentials.

“That is why I was sent to prison. That is why I was sent to Robben Island. That’s why I lived in the cold water, that is why I ate bad food, because I was fighting for human rights.

“Don’t teach me about human rights. Don’t tell me about the safety of my people. I fought for it, I nearly died for it. I was arrested for it, I was exiled for it,” Cele said, telling Cameron not to “provoke” him.

Cameron responded but was told to “shut up” and “listen”, or “get out”.

He was escorted out of the venue by police and security officials. 

South Africans have weighed in on the exchange, with some claiming the minister was provoked and justified in his response. Others said as minister he should be used to criticism and must be accountable to communities.

A few said he had allowed emotions to get the best of him and should apologise or be given the boot.

WATCH | Bheki Cele’s heated rant gets tongues wagging

"Don't teach me about human rights. Don't tell me about the safety of my people. I fought for it, I nearly died for it. I was arrested for it, I was ...
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Cele: Medical expert to speak at funeral for Enyobeni tragedy victims

Family members of the 21 youngsters who recently died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London have started to gather at the Scenery Park Sports ...
News
3 hours ago

Cele plans to make criminals’ lives more difficult with eyes in sky

Police minister Bheki Cele plans to makes criminals' lives more difficult with technology that they cannot outrun.
News
3 days ago
