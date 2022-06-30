×

TshisaLIVE

Caster Semenya shares first snap of their second bundle of joy

30 June 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Caster and her partner are proud parents.
Caster and her partner are proud parents.
Image: instagram/castersemenya800m

Congratulatory messages have flooded Caster Semenya's timeline after she shared an image of baby feet and wedding bands.

In July 2021, the Olympic and world champion revealed that she and her partner Violet were expecting their second child together and it seems they've welcomed their bundle of joy.

Caster and her partner lead a private life, and when it comes to news surrounding their growing family they have done just that. 

When announcing that they were expanding their family, Caster shared a heartfelt message debuting her partner's baby bump with their daughter.

“Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. This precious soul that God decided to bless us with. We all can’t wait to meet you!” she wrote.

When they revealed they were expecting their first child together, the couple simply posted images of small shoes and baby rompers.

Amapiano star Masterpiece Yvk also took to his timeline revealing he had recently became a father. 

The artist shared an image of himself holding the bundle of joy, introducing him to his fans.

“Only a month old and you changed so much in my life already. Picture may not be perfect, but these moments are what will fuel me to give you the life I never had. Meet Kgosi.” he wrote.

WATCH | Thomas Gumede and Zola Nombona share their son's first day at crèche

An emotional day for Thomas and Zola Nombona as their son starts his first day of pre-school.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Gugu Gumede excited to be back on the set of Uzalo after maternity leave

"Excited to be back with my Uzalo fam, but incredibly nervous to leave my princess."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'I can’t believe she’s mine' — Tamia Mpisane gushes over her bundle of joy

"I’m so grateful for your love and support. We did it, babe."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Halala! Ayanda Thabethe welcomes her baby boy into the world

"Finally, my forever has come."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
