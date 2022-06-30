Caster Semenya shares first snap of their second bundle of joy
Congratulatory messages have flooded Caster Semenya's timeline after she shared an image of baby feet and wedding bands.
In July 2021, the Olympic and world champion revealed that she and her partner Violet were expecting their second child together and it seems they've welcomed their bundle of joy.
Caster and her partner lead a private life, and when it comes to news surrounding their growing family they have done just that.
When announcing that they were expanding their family, Caster shared a heartfelt message debuting her partner's baby bump with their daughter.
“Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. This precious soul that God decided to bless us with. We all can’t wait to meet you!” she wrote.
When they revealed they were expecting their first child together, the couple simply posted images of small shoes and baby rompers.
Amapiano star Masterpiece Yvk also took to his timeline revealing he had recently became a father.
The artist shared an image of himself holding the bundle of joy, introducing him to his fans.
“Only a month old and you changed so much in my life already. Picture may not be perfect, but these moments are what will fuel me to give you the life I never had. Meet Kgosi.” he wrote.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.