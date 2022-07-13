×

South Africa

Murder of corrections officials shows minister must prioritise safety: PSA

There is a severe shortage of staff and safety equipment, say staff

13 July 2022 - 18:47
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Public Servants Association has urged justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to prioritise the safety of correctional officials by ensuring the department is adequately resourced in terms of staff and equipment.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Lawlessness has reached unprecedented levels and law-enforcement officers are no longer feared by criminals, the Public Servants Association (PSA) said on Wednesday.

The PSA said this as it condemned the “senseless and barbaric” killing of two Boksburg community correctional officers in Duduza on Tuesday.

The officers were murdered while pursuing a parolee who had absconded.

“The situation is worsened by severe staff shortages in the department of correctional services (DCS) and the leniency of the system in offering unmerited parole to unworthy offenders.  

“It is well documented that the DCS is severely understaffed, which is contributing to ongoing violent attacks on correctional officers by inmates,” said the union, which represents more than 14,000 employees at the DCS.

The union said it was informed of the shortage of batons and safety vests, which further exposes the employees to risks.

“The PSA cannot stand by and see that these employees are attacked when the DCS is doing nothing to ensure that its establishment is strengthened and that correctional officers are equipped with the required safety equipment.  

The PSA urged justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to prioritise the safety of correctional officials by ensuring the DCS is adequately resourced in terms of staff and equipment required to render their duties.

“The PSA sends heartfelt condolences to the families and colleagues of the two correctional officers who paid the highest price while performing their duties. The DCS is advised to ensure that the necessary support is offered to officers’ families and colleagues.”

TimesLIVE           

