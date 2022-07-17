×

17 die on KZN roads in two horrific crashes

17 July 2022 - 09:40
11 people died on the R617, near Howick in KZN on Saturday night
11 people died on the R617, near Howick in KZN on Saturday night
Image: Midlands EMS

Seventeen people, including a police officer, were killed in two separate horror crashes on KwaZulu-Natal's roads on Saturday night.

According to the Road Traffic Inspectorate, 11 people including a policeman died in an accident on the R617, near Howick in the Midlands.

KwaZulu-Natal acting MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Jomo Sibiya, is expected to visit the scene  on Sunday.

"Reports suggest that 11 people including a police officer perished on the scene. The deceased involved ten occupants of a minibus taxi and one police officer who was directing the traffic."

The other accident occurred on the N11 near Dundee where six people died in an accident involving three vehicles.

According to Midlands EMS, paramedics were met with a gruesome scene, stretching about 200m on the road, when they attended the R617 crash at around 21:35pm.

"It is alleged that there was a motor vehicle accident on the corner when a taxi lost control hitting into the barrier causing a secondary accident with other vehicles and SAPS members."

