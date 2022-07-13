×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN taxi boss targeted by unknown gunmen

13 July 2022 - 11:18
The taxi boss was stabilised at the scene, then taken to hospital. Stock photo.
The taxi boss was stabilised at the scene, then taken to hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A taxi boss came under fire on the M4 near La Mercy on Tuesday night by gunmen who crashed their car and escaped.

Nazir Sadack, of the volunteer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), told TimesLIVE they initially received a report of an accident.

The taxi boss's car was riddled with bullets.
The taxi boss's car was riddled with bullets.
Image: Community Emergency Response Team

The flood-damaged road was reopened to traffic on Saturday.

“When we arrived on the scene we found that it was not an accident but a shooting,” said Sadack.

CERT volunteers treated the wounded man before he was handed over to paramedics.

According to Medi Response, “reports from the scene indicate a vehicle allegedly pulled alongside the taxi owner's vehicle, opening fire.

“The victim was struck by bullets and lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway.

“It is alleged the attackers did a U-turn, at which time they crashed their own vehicle. The assailants allegedly alighted the vehicle and fled on foot.”

The injured man was stabilised and rushed to hospital. Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Slain cop’s husband and ‘hitman’ arrested

An alleged hitman was arrested by the Hawks when he tried to get cash for killing a policewoman from her husband, who stands accused of ordering her ...
News
4 hours ago

Another Gauteng tavern shooting leaves one dead in Mamelodi

A man was shot dead at a tavern in Mamelodi, Tshwane, in the early hours of Monday.
News
18 hours ago

Soweto tavern shooting: Death toll rises to 16

The death toll in the mass shooting at Mdlalose's tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto, has risen to 16.
News
19 hours ago

Two nabbed in connection with PMB tavern shooting, ‘more arrests coming’

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, which left four people dead.
News
1 day ago

Suspected drug kingpin shot dead near Durban hospital

A suspected drug kingpin has been shot dead in what is believed to have been a hit outside the main gate of Lenmed Shifa Private Hospital in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  2. As long as the poor are hungry, the rich will never sleep: Kgosientso Ramokgopa News
  3. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  4. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News
  5. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done