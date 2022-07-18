×

South Africa

State must partner with civil society to beat criminals, Khayelitsha residents tell Bheki Cele

18 July 2022 - 14:58
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Police minister Bheki Cele at the crime fighting imbizo at the Desmond Tutu Community Hall in Khayelitsha.
Image: Michael Walker

Police top brass were deployed to Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Monday to address residents rattled by yet another violent weekend.

Police minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassel Mathale were among several politicians and officials at an anti-crime imbizo at the Desmond Tutu Memorial Centre.

Amid a heavy police presence, community leaders paid tribute to civilian crime fighters and urged Cele to support local crime-fighting initiatives.

“This is a whole society matter,” said Ndithini Tyhido, chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF).

The state needed to partner with civil society to arrest criminals, he said.

“We value the time these people [KDF volunteers] give to Khayelitsha to make us safe,” said Tyhido, adding the state should consider paying volunteer crime fighters a stipend.

Khayelitsha was rocked by more deadly violence at the weekend.

Three men, aged 34, 36, and 50, were shot dead on the corner of Nyebelele and Ntango streets in Site C on Saturday. The motive is under investigation and the perpetrators are still at large.

In an unrelated incident, two men in their 30s were shot dead in Tutu Avenue, Makhaza in Harare, on Saturday night. The victims, driving a blue Hyundai sedan, were shot by the occupants of a white VW Polo which fled the scene.

“One of the victims died on the scene, while the other died shortly after being admitted to hospital. We believe the incident could be linked to the drug trade in the area, but this will be established as our investigation unfolds,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

Earlier this month, Cele said police had made a breakthrough in tackling violent crime in the area after the arrest of alleged prominent extortion gang member Yanga “Bara” Nyalara, 30.

Nyalara faces multiple counts of murder and attempted murder related to a mass shooting on May 15 2021 at Y-block, Site B in Khayelitsha.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

