CPFs welcome smart tech rollout in crime hotspots in Alex, Diepsloot

A plan to roll out number plate recognition technology in Alexandra, Diepsloot and Soweto has been given a provisional thumbs up by community crime-fighting groups.
Community Active Protection (CAP), a non-profit security organisation protecting suburbs in northern Johannesburg, has committed to partnering with Vumacam as part of its SafeCity Initiative. This will see Vumacam installing an additional 1,850 CCTV cameras in the city, of which 350 will be installed in the three areas.
“Areas such as Alex and Diepsloot have been without this type of resource and we are excited to be able to cover these spaces,” said CAP spokesperson Elyse Golovey.
The SafeCity initiative will also provide CAP with access to the full network of Vumacam cameras, giving it access to more than 6,000 cameras to help crime prevention and investigations.
Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock said it “will improve the collaboration between private and public sectors by connecting SAPS and CAP through the Eyes and Ears Fusion Centre, which will monitor escalated alerts and deploy SAPS resources to where they are needed most.”
Chairperson of the Alexandra Community Policing Forum (CPF) Chris Mabunda told TimesLIVE: “If they install these cameras in hotspots where cars are being hijacked and where they do street robberies, it will absolutely assist us.”
State must partner with civil society to beat criminals, Khayelitsha residents tell Bheki Cele
