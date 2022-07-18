Jessie Duarte’s brother Zane Dangor delivered a tribute on behalf of the Duarte, Dangor and Whitley families at the late ANC stalwart’s funeral on Sunday.
He detailed his sister’s final days when he spoke at Duarte’s funeral service at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.
Dangor read out a letter from Duarte’s daughter, Zoe Whitley.
“Mom, I’ve been at your side, watched you, helped you day and night, your energy decreasing. You lost weight and you wanted space so we don’t see the pain you are in. I could also see, mom, how little had changed. Your smile is still the same, still warm. Your laugh never changed throughout.”
Duarte was undergoing treatment for cancer and had been on medical leave since November 2021.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family.
An official memorial service will be held on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days during touching tribute at funeral
TimesLIVE
