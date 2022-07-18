×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days during touching tribute at funeral

18 July 2022 - 13:48 By Thabo Tshabalala

Jessie Duarte’s brother Zane Dangor delivered a tribute on behalf of the Duarte, Dangor and Whitley families at the late ANC stalwart’s funeral on Sunday.

He detailed his sister’s final days when he spoke at Duarte’s funeral service at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Dangor read out a letter from Duarte’s daughter, Zoe Whitley.

“Mom, I’ve been at your side, watched you, helped you day and night, your energy decreasing. You lost weight and you wanted space so we don’t see the pain you are in. I could also see, mom, how little had changed. Your smile is still the same, still warm. Your laugh never changed throughout.”

Duarte was undergoing treatment for cancer and had been on medical leave since November 2021.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family.

An official memorial service will be held on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Lindiwe Sisulu emotional as she talks about attempt to get medication to Duarte

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she secured medication for struggle stalwart Jessie Duarte while on a trip to Russia but arrived too late.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC's 'tower of strength' Jessie Duarte has died

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has died.
Politics
1 day ago

Special category 2 funeral for 'fiery, fierce and a champion of the people' Jessie Duarte

The Nelson Mandela Foundation described ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who died on Sunday morning, as a "comrade and friend" to the late ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  2. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  3. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News
  4. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  5. July 2021 unrest: ‘Wake up and loot so Zuma can be released’ News

Latest Videos

Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral
'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...