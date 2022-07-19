Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry is continuing on Tuesday.
On Monday the panel heard how the State Security Agency (SSA) drafted a portion of a 2017 public protector report.
The inquiry heard evidence from Tebogo Kekana, a senior investigator in the office of the public protector who was fired last year after clashing with the office. He is litigating in the labour court, seeking his reinstatement.
WATCH LIVE | Hearings into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continue
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry is continuing on Tuesday.
On Monday the panel heard how the State Security Agency (SSA) drafted a portion of a 2017 public protector report.
The inquiry heard evidence from Tebogo Kekana, a senior investigator in the office of the public protector who was fired last year after clashing with the office. He is litigating in the labour court, seeking his reinstatement.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
SSA drafted part of public protector report, section 194 committee hears
LISTEN | Mpofu questions damning claims against Mkhwebane
Nothing odd about Mkhwebane’s private meet and greet with Mahlobo: Mpofu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos