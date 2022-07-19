×

WATCH LIVE | Hearings into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continue

19 July 2022 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry is continuing on Tuesday. 

On Monday the panel heard how the State Security Agency (SSA) drafted a portion of a 2017 public protector report.

The inquiry heard evidence from Tebogo Kekana, a senior investigator in the office of the public protector who was fired last year after clashing with the office. He is litigating in the labour court, seeking his reinstatement.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SSA drafted part of public protector report, section 194 committee hears

Former senior investigator tells committee Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she ‘didn’t care’ if her Vrede dairy report was taken on review.
News
18 hours ago

LISTEN | Mpofu questions damning claims against Mkhwebane

Parliament’s impeachment inquiry into suspended protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office entered its second week on Monday.
Politics
13 hours ago

Nothing odd about Mkhwebane’s private meet and greet with Mahlobo: Mpofu

Former senior investigator in the office of the public protector said this was ‘odd’ considering the circumstances
News
16 hours ago
