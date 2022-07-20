×

South Africa

SAHRC in Eastern Cape to investigate right to food and child malnutrition

Commission invites written submissions for consideration

20 July 2022 - 17:28
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape will host an inquiry to investigate the right to food and child malnutrition. File photo.
The SA Human Rights Commission in the Eastern Cape will host an inquiry to investigate the right to food and child malnutrition. File photo.
Image: Damir Sagolj/Reuters

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Eastern Cape will next month host an inquiry to find solutions to decrease the prevalence of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) caused by hunger in children.

The commission said on Wednesday it has received complaints, coupled with various media reports, of deaths of children due to SAM.

It said studies and statistics indicated many children in the province were malnourished as a result of living in abject poverty.

“Despite this tragedy, it appears that the department of social development forfeited an amount of R67m of unspent funds to National Treasury in the previous financial year.” the commission said.

As a result and in line with its mandate, it has resolved to host the provincial inquiry into the right to food and child malnutrition.

Thousands of children have died from malnutrition in the past five years

According to the figures supplied, the North West is the only province that showed a significant decrease in the number of child deaths due to severe ...
News
2 months ago

“The inquiry seeks to ventilate the root causes and identify possible solutions and/or measures by the relevant role players to decrease the prevalence of SAM and eradicate these unnecessary deaths.”

The commission said it aims to hold to account the relevant implementing stakeholders who may be neglecting their respective mandates.

The inquiry is scheduled to take place from August 8 at the provincial office boardroom.

The commission invited members of the public, civil society organisations and interested parties with relevant information relating to the inquiry to make submissions to the panel for consideration as well as potential follow-up and participation.

Written submissions must be delivered to the commission by July 29 and should be sent to ntyulu@sahrc.org.za and lmpondo@sahrc.org.za

TimesLIVE

