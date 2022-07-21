×

South Africa

North West man captured on video fighting back against criminals refuses to open case: police

Police promise more patrols and visibility in Klerksdorp CBD

21 July 2022 - 10:37
A man courageously stands up to criminals trying to rob him in the Klerksdorp CBD.
Image: Screenshot from the video

Police in the North West say they are disappointed that a man caught on camera fighting back against criminals is refusing to open a case. 

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh told TimesLIVE that officers were able to identify the victim from the video and have traced him to open a case, but he has refused. 

Myburgh said no case docket has been opened as the victim is not willing to open a case.

“Sadly, this is the second incident where the complainant refused to open a case. In a similar incident in May, the complainant also refused to open a case even though the suspects who allegedly robbed him were identified,” Myburgh said. 

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena had condemned the incident, she said. 

In the video, five men can be seen attempting to either rob the victim or hijack his white SUV in the Klerksdorp CBD. The man, armed with what appeared to be a knife, courageously fought back until his assailants gave up, according to a witness, Thato Ledimo, who recorded the incident.

Mixed emotions for content creator who captured viral video of Klerksdorp man fighting off criminals

"A part of me regrets taking the video, but I'm also happy I did take it," says Thato Ledimo from Klerksdorp, who on Wednesday captured a video of a ...
News
2 hours ago

In another incident circulating on social media, a police officer stationed at Klerksdorp can be seen grappling with a group of men on July 13 in the Klerksdorp CBD.

“The officer had to take out his firearm to scare away the apparent attackers, who hurled insults at him.  Subsequent to the incident, a case of assault and crimen injuria was registered and a suspect was arrested. However, the case was not enrolled pending further investigation,” Myburgh said.

She said the provincial commissioner had expressed his displeasure with such incidents.

“He indicated that deployment through various operations, including visible patrols, in the Klerksdorp CBD is a priority for provincial and district management to ensure the safety of the community.

“[Kwena] urged the community to work with police in the fight against crime through recognised structures. He emphasised the importance of registering cases when these incidents occur to ensure perpetrators are identified and brought to book.”

TimesLIVE

CPFs welcome smart tech rollout in crime hotspots in Alex, Diepsloot

The initiative will see Vumacam installing an additional 1,850 CCTV cameras in the city, of which 350 will be installed in Alexandra, Diepsloot and ...
News
2 days ago

State must partner with civil society to beat criminals, Khayelitsha residents tell Bheki Cele

Police top brass were deployed to Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Monday to address residents rattled by yet another violent weekend.
News
2 days ago

Gauteng nurse ‘key’ in kidnapping syndicate probe as cops hit back with charges

Those close to the case in which a businessman was kidnapped say the woman has a case to answer
News
15 hours ago
