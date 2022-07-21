Proteas bowler Nortje expects England to be aggressive without Stokes

Proteas front-line seamer Anrich Nortjé is expecting England to remain aggressive even without their talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes for the remainder of the ODI series.

Stokes retired from 50-over cricket after the first ODI on Tuesday, where England suffered a 62-run defeat with Rassie van der Dussen hitting a classy century in Durham.

The three-match ODI series moves to Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday with SA enjoying a 1-0 lead and England will be looking to claw their way back without the influential Stokes.

“I have heard all the things in the media about how they want to play their cricket and go about things. I am sure they will be looking for someone who can be attacking and aggressive,” said Nortje, who claimed figures of 4/53 in the first match.