South Africa

You can't just bring medicines from abroad into SA, regulator after Sisulu cancer claim

21 July 2022 - 08:21 By TImesLIVE
Lindiwe Sisulu, Naledi Pandor and the late Jesse Duarte. File photo
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority is “engaging” with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu's office on her comment that she secured cancer medicine for the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte from Russia.

Sisulu made the comment after Duarte's death from cancer on Sunday. She described the ANC deputy secretary-general as “an outstanding woman” who had been part of her family, adding her passing left a deep personal wound and a void in her life.

“The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has noted the numerous media articles on the statement made by minister Sisulu, having secured medicine for the late Jessie Duarte. To this effect, Sahpra is looking into the reports in the media and is engaging with the minister’s office,” the authority said in a statement.

There are strict rules on the import and export of medicines. Legislation prescribes that only a SA registered company that is licensed by Sahpra can import medicines registered by the entity into the country.

While there are numerous oncology medicines that are registered by the authority and are available in SA for a range of cancers, Sahpra said it does have a mechanism to enable authorised access to specific quantities of the product for a specific patient if a treating oncologist needs to secure an unregistered medicine for a patient.

Sahpra said it reviews the application and makes a decision within three working days.

“In the event that a medicine that is not registered in SA is to be accessed, the guideline on importing and exporting of medicines states explicitly: 'No person shall order any medicine from abroad for personal use unless Sahpra has granted the said person an authorisation in terms of section 21 of the Medicines Act',” the statement read.

The act also stipulates that any person entering or departing the country may only be in possession of a specified quantity of a schedule 3, 4, 5 or 6 substance for personal use, subject to a valid prescription.

TimesLIVE

