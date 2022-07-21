Sahpra said it reviews the application and makes a decision within three working days.
You can't just bring medicines from abroad into SA, regulator after Sisulu cancer claim
Image: ALON SKUY
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority is “engaging” with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu's office on her comment that she secured cancer medicine for the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte from Russia.
Sisulu made the comment after Duarte's death from cancer on Sunday. She described the ANC deputy secretary-general as “an outstanding woman” who had been part of her family, adding her passing left a deep personal wound and a void in her life.
“The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has noted the numerous media articles on the statement made by minister Sisulu, having secured medicine for the late Jessie Duarte. To this effect, Sahpra is looking into the reports in the media and is engaging with the minister’s office,” the authority said in a statement.
There are strict rules on the import and export of medicines. Legislation prescribes that only a SA registered company that is licensed by Sahpra can import medicines registered by the entity into the country.
While there are numerous oncology medicines that are registered by the authority and are available in SA for a range of cancers, Sahpra said it does have a mechanism to enable authorised access to specific quantities of the product for a specific patient if a treating oncologist needs to secure an unregistered medicine for a patient.
