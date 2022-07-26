×

South Africa

'Let's accommodate everybody': Fourways Farmers' Market owner gives 'grooves' the green light

26 July 2022 - 12:30
The owner of Fourways Farmers' Market has given grooves at the "family vibe" establishment the green light.
Image: screenshot

The owner of the popular Fourways Farmers' Market has given the green light for “grooves” to be held at the venue.

This comes after a video of a woman seen “grooving” in the middle of a bunch of people went viral.

The video sparked debate on social media, with many saying not every establishment needs to be turned into a groove.

Some said the market was a place for families and to relax.

Speaking on 702, owner of the market Greg Straw said the venue was for all South Africans.

“In the beginning, there was the idea that in the morning it was dad, mommy and the grandparents; and in the afternoon the younger crew would come and the partygoers. But, Covid-19 hurt us a lot.

“When we opened again, we opened on Saturday and Sunday so that we gave two groups of people a different experience and we started to read the room because we have a diverse customer base,” he said.

Straw said the market had different music lawns for a reason and the grooves kick off at 5pm.

“It was a concept of let's accommodate everybody and give everybody a chance to do their thing,” he said.

Here is a glimpse at some of the reactions on social media:

